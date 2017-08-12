Menu

Advertising

Did Jack Leaning just take the best catch of 2017?

Viral sports news | Published:

It’s certainly got a lot going for it.

Someone attempts to catch a cricket ball

If they gave awards for the year’s greatest catches, Yorkshire’s Jack Leaning might have secured the trophy for 2017 after his effort in the Natwest T20 Blast.

With Lancashire 63-2 and chasing 183 to win, Arron Lilley guided a full toss to the boundary, where Leaning was waiting.

But despite being in the vicinity of the ball, the Yorkshire player still had a lot of work to do, which was partly his own doing.

Having moved in initially to take the catch, Leaning recognised he had been hasty and backed up towards the boundary, before leaping into the air and securing the ball at full stretch with one hand.

Here’s the reaction from the crowd.

Even Lancashire had to admit it was pretty special.

Advertising

It was a thing of beauty alright. Yorkshire bowled Lancashire out for 163 in the end, winning by 19 runs, a result Leaning’s catch contributed to in a huge way.

Advertising

Although the fact Leaning’s dad was a goalkeeper for York City in the mid-1980s might have something to do with the batsman’s ability.

They say catches win matches, and this one certainly didn’t hurt Yorkshire’s cause.

Viral sports news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News