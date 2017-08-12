Advertising
After just two games the Premier League was on course for a 2,470-goal season
What a start.
The first two Premier League games of the season did not hold back on drama, with both games littered with goals, action and late twists.
With Arsenal pinching all three points from Leicester after a 4-3 win in the season-opening game on Friday evening, Liverpool came from behind twice to lead Watford 3-2, before an injury-time Hornets goal made it 3-3.
Fans could not have wished for a more enthralling start to the season, so much so that the record for Premier League goals in a season would have been doubled had the rate been maintained.
Consider that the 2011/12 season broke the record with 1,066 goals (2.8 per game), 2,470 goals would more than double that tally, with an average of 6.5 goals per game.
It doesn’t say much for the league’s best defenders that two top six teams, Arsenal and Liverpool, conceded three goals each, but who cares?
Also of note was the sheer variety of goalscorers, with 12 different players from all over the world featuring.
Meanwhile, it looks as though headers are in fashion this season.
The goal-scoring rate will come down soon enough, won’t it?
