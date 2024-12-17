Bundee Aki and James Ryan commit to Ireland by signing new deals

Bundee Aki and James Ryan have signed contract extensions with Ireland.

Aki has agreed a new one-year deal that will keep him at Connacht until the end of the 2025-26 season while Ryan has signed on for a further three years with Leinster.

Aki, 34, has been a key figure in Ireland’s midfield since making his debut in 2017 and has gone on to earn 60 caps, winning two Grand Slams and an additional Six Nations title.





“I love playing rugby in Ireland and believe that this is the right environment for me to progress as a player.

“I would like to thank the IRFU for their support and I’m excited for what the future holds in green in the years ahead.”

Ryan, 28, has made 67 appearances for Ireland and has also captained the national side.

James Ryan has signed a three-year contract extension with Ireland and Leinster (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Leinster and commit my long-term future to the IRFU,” Ryan said.

“Playing in ambitious set-ups is a big driver for me personally and I know how committed everyone in Irish Rugby is to work hard and achieve success.

“It is a privilege to play for my home province and my country and, with the talent coming through the academy systems, I am excited about what the future holds in blue and green.”