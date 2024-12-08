Charlie Dean hat-trick helps clinical England level South Africa ODI series

Charlie Dean claimed a hat-trick as England levelled their one-day series against South Africa with a crushing six-wicket win in the second match in Durban.

Heather Knight’s side bounced back from Saturday’s six-wicket defeat with a superb bowling display to restrict South Africa to 135 at Kingsmead before easing to 137 for four with 26 overs to spare.

After winning the toss, England dominated with the ball. Dean’s four for 45 included a hat-trick across two overs, while Sophie Ecclestone (three for 27) and Lauren Filer (three for 32) were also in commanding form.

South Africa recovered from a shaky start to reach 72 for two in the 17th over, but then lost five wickets for four runs to teeter on 76 for seven in the 19th, with Dean recording only England’s third hat-trick in women’s ODIs and first since Clare Connor in 1999.

The 23-year-old spinner, who had already removed Annerie Dercksen (29), had Marizanne Kapp caught by Ecclestone at mid-off for a duck and then dismissed Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta in successive deliveries at the start of her next over.

South Africa’s Chloe Tryon offered some resistance, making 45 before being caught by Tammy Beaumont at short-leg off Ecclestone, as the hosts were all out in the 32nd over.

In reply, England openers Beaumont (34) and Maia Bouchier (33) put on 69 for the first wicket and Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in with 20 before Danni Wyatt-Hodge (25 not out) steered her side to victory in the 24th over.

England, who wrapped up a 3-0 T20 series win against South Africa last week, play the decider in Potchefstroom on Wednesday before the two sides face each other in a one-off Test match in Bloemfontein, starting next Sunday.