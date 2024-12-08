Antoine Griezmann earns Atletico Madrid last-gasp win over Sevilla

Antoine Griezmann kept Atletico Madrid’s LaLiga title challenge on track as they staged a remarkable fightback to beat Sevilla 4-3.

Diego Simeone’s men, who had taken an early lead through Rodrigo de Paul, trailed 3-1 after Dodi Lukebakio, Isaac Romero and Juanlu Sanchez scored without reply.

However, Griezmann reduced the deficit before substitute Samuel Lino set up a grandstand finish during which the 33-year-old former France international scored the winner four minutes into stoppage time.

Aitor Paredes and Inaki Williams struck either side of half-time as Athletic Bilbao got the better of the clash between the sides sitting in fourth and fifth places before kick-off with a 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Goals from Brais Mendez, substitute Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal handed Real Sociedad a routine 3-0 victory at Leganes.

Kike Garcia’s doubled earned lowly Alaves a 2-2 draw at Osasuna, who had fought back from 1-0 down in the first minute to lead 2-1 through Ante Budimir and Ruben Garcia.

Gustav Isaksen denied Napoli the chance to go top of Serie A as Lazio emerged from their trip to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with a 1-0 victory.

Isaksen’s 79th-minute goal left the second-placed hosts two points worse off than leaders Atalanta and as many ahead of Inter Milan and Fiorentina, who both have a game in hand.

Danilo Cataldi’s long-range strike was enough to maintain Fiorentina’s promising start to the campaign with a 1-0 home win over Cagliari.

Sebastiano Esposito’s double and further goals from Liberato Cacace and early substitute Lorenzo Colombo either side of Casper Tengstedt’s consolation saw Empoli win 4-1 at lowly Verona, with the scoring completed by half-time.

Gaetano Oristanio’s equaliser ensured bottom-of-the-table Venezia emerged from their showdown with fellow strugglers Como with a 2-2 home draw.

The hosts led through Hans Nicolussi Caviglia but found themselves 2-1 down after Antonio Candela’s own goal and a second for the visitors from Andrea Belotti before Oristanio intervened.

Mason Greenwood had a penalty saved but scored from the rebound as Marseille climbed to within five points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain with a 2-0 win at St Etienne.

The visitors were leading through Adrien Rabiot’s first-half opener when Greenwood’s spot-kick was repelled by Gautier Larsonneur, but the keeper could not prevent him from pouncing on the loose ball to claim his 10 league goal of the campaign, equalling his previous best for a season.

Remy Labeau-Lacary’s opener and a late own goal from keeper Benjamin Lecomte eased Lens to a 2-0 win over basement boys Montpellier.

Moses Simon fired home an 89th-minute winner as Nantes beat Rennes 1-0 after the visitors had played the entire second half down to 10 men following Mikayil Faye’s stoppage-time dismissal for a challenge on Kalvin Amian.

Substitute Christopher Wooh thought he had levelled with a header in added time, but his effort was chalked off after a VAR review.

Strasbourg substitute Jeremy Sebas hit the bar three minutes from time as his side drew 0-0 with Reims.

Jonas Wind came off the bench to fire Wolfsburg to a dramatic 4-3 Bundesliga victory over Mainz.

The hosts trailed 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 after Paul Nebel twice and Jonathan Burkardt had struck, but equalisers from Mohammed Amoura and Tiago Tomas set up substitute Wind to level at 3-3 before winning it deep into stoppage time.

Freiburg’s Matthias Ginter and Hoffenheim’s Tom Bischof were both on target within five second-half minutes as it finished 1-1 at the PreZero Arena.