A closer look at Harry Brook’s Test record after latest overseas masterclass

Harry Brook added to his burgeoning reputation with scores of 123 and 55 as England routed New Zealand in Wellington.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the start of his Test career, particularly away from home.

Overall record

Harry Brook has eight hundreds and 10 fifties in 38 Test innings (Nigel French/PA)

Brook has scored 2,280 runs in 38 innings across 23 Tests:

– Brook’s average of 61.62 ranks third all-time in the five-day format, just behind Adam Voges’ 61.87 for Australia. Sir Don Bradman’s 99.94 remains clear of the field and the Australian great’s record is unlikely to ever be matched, while Herbert Sutcliffe’s 60.73 is the record for a full England career.

– His 171 in the first Test in New Zealand took Brook past 2,000 runs and only seven men have got there in fewer than his 36 innings – Bradman, George Headley, Sutcliffe, Michael Hussey, Marnus Labuschagne, Doug Walters and Brian Lara. Brook ranks alongside Australia’s Arthur Morris and the great West Indies trio of Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell and Sir Viv Richards.

– The 25-year-old has passed 50 in 18 of his 38 innings, including eight tons.

– His 317 against Pakistan in October was England’s fifth-highest Test score and only their sixth triple century.

Boundary hunter

Harry Brook is never afraid of a big shot (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Brook’s 11 fours and five sixes in his first-innings 123 from 115 balls in Wellington continued a trend:

– Almost 10 per cent of Brook’s Test runs have come in sixes, with 37 maximums adding up to 222 of his 2,280 runs (9.7 per cent).

– Over half of his runs have been scored in boundaries, with another 984 coming via 246 fours – 1,206 runs in boundaries accounts for 52.9 per cent of his total.

– Brook has a Test strike rate of 88.58, with almost one third of his innings – 12 out of 38 – seeing him score faster than a run a ball. His highest innings strike rate was 133.85 as he hit 87 off 65 balls in only his second Test against Pakistan, following up his first-innings 153 off 116 (131.90).

Home and away

Harry Brook averages almost 90 in away Tests (PA graphic)

His centuries in New Zealand and recent triple hundred in Pakistan contribute to a stunning away record for Brook:

– The Yorkshireman averages 38.05 in Tests in England but an astonishing 89.35 away from home – behind only Bradman’s 102.84 in away Tests and over 20 runs clear of any other batter with a minimum of 10 innings.

– Of his eight hundreds, all bar his 109 against the West Indies at Trent Bridge this summer have come in away Tests. He has converted seven of his 11 50-plus scores away from home.

– Friday’s was his second century in Wellington, having made 186 in February 2023.

– Brook averages 91.80 in Multan despite failing to reach 20 in three of his five innings. His scores on that ground read: nine, 108, 317, nine and 16.