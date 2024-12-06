Ruben Amorim: Dropping plans to wear rainbow jackets ‘hard issue to address’

Ruben Amorim says dropping plans to wear rainbow jackets was a “hard issue to address” but Manchester United’s head coach felt it was handled in a “good way” after Noussair Mazraoui declined to take part on religious grounds.

The previous two rounds of Premier League fixtures have seen clubs back Stonewall’s 2024-25 Rainbow Laces campaign to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

United intended to wear special Adidas tops in support of the initiative in last Sunday’s match against Everton, but it was scrapped as full-back Mazraoui was unwilling to take part, citing his Muslim faith.

Noussair Mazraoui declined to wear a jacket, citing religious beliefs (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Asked about a decision that the Rainbow Devils, the club’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, called a “great disappointment”, boss Amorim said: “I wasn’t (involved in those discussions).

“It was a group decision as a player, as it should be, and then it’s three difficult things to manage.

“So, in one side there is club values, and I think all of us can agree that for us it’s not even an issue.

“But then you have religion and that is something that we have to respect because it’s also our values to respect the other opinions.

“And then you have the third thing, is the group thing, so I will not let Nous (be) alone, so we are a team. The majority of the players believe in one thing, but they saw one guy alone and they said ‘let’s be together’.

“So, it’s three things that we have to manage and to respect, so it’s a hard issue to address. But I think we did it in the good way.

“This club represents that… we need to respect everything, but we also have to respect the religion of Nous. It’s not easy, it’s different culture, so it was the decision of the players.”

A Stonewall spokesperson told PA that “it is up to individual players and teams to choose how they show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport”.

Asked whether discussions are needed ahead of next year’s Rainbow Laces campaign to ensure players understand plans in advance, Amorim said: “I don’t know. If Nous is going to change his religion and his beliefs, I don’t know.

“We will address at the time. When the time comes we will see but it’s a really hard decision. But there is no doubt what this club believes and fights for.”

There have been other issues around participation during this year’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy chose not to wear a rainbow armband in the two matches covered by the initiative owing to his religious beliefs.

Marc Guehi wearing an adapted rainbow armband (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Football Association did not get involved in that case and is not taking action against Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi after he twice wore an adapted rainbow armband.

The England international and the club had been reminded of FA kit regulations after he wore an armband saying ‘I love Jesus’ in Saturday’s match against Newcastle.

Guehi then wore one stating ‘Jesus loves you’ against Ipswich on Tuesday night, which he later said was a message of “love” and “inclusivity”.