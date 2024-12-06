Cardiff postpone Watford clash as storm warning hits Wales

Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Watford has been called off amid severe weather warnings linked to Storm Darragh.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying all football matches in the country were being postponed on Saturday, following Met Office advice.

A rare red warning for wind, which warns of significant disruption and a “danger to life”, has been issued by forecasters for parts of Wales and the south-west of England.

However, Cardiff were still planning for their EFL match to go ahead even after the FAW statement, and a club spokesman told the PA news agency at 2.30pm that within the previous hour they were being told by the police and local council to proceed as though the game would be on.

However, the club confirmed at 4pm that the match was indeed postponed following “new advice” from the Met Office and recommendations from Cardiff Council and South Wales Police.

The FAW issued a statement on Friday saying that following Met Office advice, all matches had been postponed in the country.

However, a spokesperson for Cardiff said they were still continuing with preparations for their match against Watford and told the PA news agency they had been in dialogue with the police and local council on Friday afternoon over the conditions on Friday afternoon.

The other EFL match being played in Wales on Saturday is at Newport, who host Carlisle in League Two, and as of 4pm there was no indication on any of the Welsh club’s social media platforms or website that the match had been postponed yet.

Carlisle and their fans face a near 10-hour round trip from Cumbria to south Wales. The squad are understood to have set off from Cumbria on Friday morning and crossed the border into Wales just before 4pm.

Plymouth’s match at home to Oxford in the Championship is also off after the local Safety Advisory Group “strongly recommended” a postponement.

The Welsh Rugby Union has called off all community matches in the country, across all age groups. Clubs are advised to only proceed with matches on Friday and Sunday “should they feel it is safe to do so”, the WRU said.