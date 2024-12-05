Darts prodigy Luke Littler nominated for Young Sports Personality of the Year

Darts prodigy Luke Littler has been shortlisted for the BBC’s Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 17-year-old caused a sensation when he became the youngest player to reach the final of the PDC World Championship in January, where he lost 7-4 to Luke Humphries.

He has since become the sport’s Premier League champion and his victory at the prestigious Grand Slam of Darts made him just the fourth player in history to win 10 trophies in one season.

He has been nominated for the BBC prize alongside Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown and para-swimmer William Ellard.

The nominees were announced on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast on Thursday morning, with the winner set to be revealed at the main Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on December 17.