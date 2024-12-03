Pep Guardiola: Man City players willing to give everything to change dynamic

Pep Guardiola has called on players and fans to help “change the dynamic” amid Manchester City’s alarming slump.

The Premier League champions have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with the other game in that sequence being a dramatic capitulation from 3-0 up to draw 3-3.

It is the club’s worst run since 2008 and the worst of Guardiola’s storied managerial career.

The crisis deepened as they lost 2-0 at leaders Liverpool on Sunday, a result which left them 11 points off the pace and fifth in the table.

They will aim to stop the rot as they host Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and Guardiola hopes the home fans will rally round his beleaguered side.

“We need them,” the Spaniard said at his pre-match press conference. “The situation is what it is, but they have always been there.

“They know exactly what these guys and this team have done in the last decade – many good moments we have lived together.

“Now they know we need the support because the players are human beings and, of course, they are willing to give everything, as always, to try and change the dynamic.”

Kevin De Bruyne is edging closer to a return to the starting line-up after five successive appearances off the bench.

Kevin De Bruyne has made five straight substitute appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Belgium playmaker has not started since suffering a pelvic injury in September.

Guardiola said: “He’s closer and getting better. The last few days he is even better.”

Defender John Stones remains on the sidelines after missing the last two games with a foot problem and Guardiola has hinted Stefan Ortega could remain in goal.

First choice keeper Ederson was surprisingly dropped at Anfield on Sunday for Ortega, who conceded the second-half penalty which allowed Mohamed Salah to wrap up the game.

“Eddy is the number one and Stefan is the number two but maybe Stefan will continue,” Guardiola said. “We will see.”

Stefan Ortega, pictured bringing down Luis Diaz to concede a penalty, was selected over Ederson on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked how Ederson, who has been first choice since joining the club in 2017, had responded to the decision, Guardiola said: “Really good. We’ve known each other for eight or nine years.”

City have been hampered by injuries this season, most notably to Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri, who is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

City’s problems have increased speculation they may seek to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window but Guardiola remains coy on that subject, choosing to back his existing players.

He said: “With all the squad this season, we would be close to the level we reached last season.

“We’ll talk internally what is the best in January. It depends on the position and the situation we are in at that moment.”

Guardiola does not want to think about titles as he tries to get City back on track, starting with a tough test against sixth-placed Forest.

He said: “We cannot talk about the results we’ve had in the past and to think of the big targets would be a big mistake.

“We have to beat a team that is close to us, to be close to the top four. That is the target.”