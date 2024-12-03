Enzo Maresca backs young Chelsea squad to eventually ‘dominate English football’

Chelsea have the squad to dominate English football within the next decade following two ruthless years of player turnover, according to head coach Enzo Maresca.

Only three members of the first team remain at Stamford Bridge from the day owners Clearlake Capital bought the club in May 2022, with more than £1billion having been spent assembling a squad which – with an average age just under 24 – is the youngest in the Premier League.

The near-total overhaul was ridiculed initially as the 2021 Champions League winners slumped down the table. An inexperienced side appearing devoid of direction and leadership finished 12th in the league 18 months ago, with co-owner Todd Boehly describing the season as “embarrassing”.

Yet the mood around the club has been transformed since the appointment of Maresca, who has built on work done by former boss Mauricio Pochettino to forge an exciting, energetic side that currently sits third, level with last season’s runners-up Arsenal.

“I still think what I said to the owners and sporting directors the first time I met them,” said Maresca. “Because of the age and how good the squad is, Chelsea in the next five to 10 years will be one of the teams – or the team – that is going to dominate English football.

“That’s what I said the first time I met them, no matter who will be the manager. Because of the age and because of the squad, you can dominate English football. I still think exactly the same.”

Chelsea are nine points behind runaway league leaders Liverpool but joined Arsenal on 25 points with Sunday’s comprehensive rout of Aston Villa, with champions Manchester City two points behind them in fifth.

It has been vindication for the owners as well as for co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stuart, who have withstood heavy criticism as they have dismantled an experienced, decorated squad and replaced it with callow youngsters.

Only three players – Reece James, Ben Chilwell and third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli – remain from the end of the 2021/22 season, with only club captain James having had significant game time under Maresca.

“They (the owners) didn’t set me any targets,” said Maresca. “The one thing they ask me is to try to build for the next years something important. We are in the right direction.

“Personal targets, I know from outside you struggle to believe, but I just want to see how the team can improve. I’m not focussed about end of the season, next season, two seasons, because it’s not real.”

Chelsea were particularly impressed during their managerial recruitment process by Maresca’s winning mentality after he led Leicester back to the Premier League at the first attempt following relegation.

The Italian said it is something he acquired during his playing career in Serie A.

“Juventus shaped me a lot in terms of winning mentality, first of all because I had two managers there, one was (Marcelo) Lippi the other was (Carlo) Ancelotti. They are winners.

“The squad in that time was a winner squad. You can smell day by day the desire to win games and trophies.

“I try to do this in teams I was in in the past, even (Manchester) City U23. It was the first time they won the title (under Maresca), then Leicester was the same, probably it was the most difficult one because after relegation the mood is a disaster from everyone.”