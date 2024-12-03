Shropshire Star
Denver Broncos see off Cleveland Browns to help playoff hopes

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston threw for four touchdowns but saw two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the 41-32 loss.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (AP Jack Dempsey)

The Denver Broncos strengthened their playoff hopes as they won 41-32 in a thrilling clash with the Cleveland Browns.

Jameis Winston’s fourth touchdown pass had put the Browns 32-31 ahead midway through the fourth quarter after overturning a 21-10 deficit.

Wil Lutz put the Broncos back ahead with a 27-yard field goal and cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian sealed the win as he returned an interception from Winston 44 yards for a touchdown.

The win takes the Broncos to 8-5 and in the heart of the AFC wildcard race.

McMillian’s finish left career-best performances by Browns quarterback Winston and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the shade.

Winston threw for a franchise-record 497 yards and four touchdowns on Monday while Jeudy managed nine catches for 235 yards and a touchdown against his former club.

Winston also threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for scores – the first from 71 yards by Nik Bonitto.

Opposite number Bo Nix threw for 294 yards with two interceptions and a 93-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr.

