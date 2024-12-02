Ipswich reveal Sam Morsy did not wear rainbow armband due to religious beliefs

Ipswich have revealed captain Sam Morsy chose not to wear a rainbow armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community due to his religious beliefs.

The Premier League and its clubs promoted equality and diversity during the weekend fixtures as part of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

British-born Egypt midfielder Morsy, who is a practising Muslim, led the Tractor Boys during their 1-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest.

The 33-year-old was the only one of the 20 top-flight captains in action not to wear the rainbow armband.

Ipswich said they “respect the decision” of their skipper but are “committed to being a fully inclusive club”.

In addition to rainbow armbands and boot laces, bespoke pitch flags, ball plinths, handshake boards and substitute boards were also used at Premier League grounds to support the campaign.

“Ipswich Town Football Club is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone,” read a club statement.

“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance.

Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates, left, was among the Premier League captains to wear a rainbow armband at the weekend (Joe Giddens/PA)

“During this year’s campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first teams visited our foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.

“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband due to his religious beliefs.

“We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch.”