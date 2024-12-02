5 key talking points as England bring 2024 to a close with Switzerland friendly

England bring their 2024 programme to a close with Tuesday night’s friendly against Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses, who drew 0-0 with the United States at Wembley on Saturday, will have a last chance to prepare for next year’s competitive fixtures against the Euro 2025 finals hosts.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Going out with a bang

England boss Sarina Wiegman (centre) is looking for a more expansive approach against Switzerland (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England found the going tough against the USA – FIFA’s top-ranked side – having to defend for long periods before enjoying a better share of the ball in the second half. While Wiegman, whose side is currently ranked second in the world, was satisfied with much of what she saw at Wembley, she will be looking for a more enterprising display against the Swiss, despite an injury list which has robbed her of the likes of Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby.

No pain, no gain

Skipper Leah Williamson admitted the last two England camps had been “uncomfortable” (John Walton/PA)

England’s Dutch boss was unapologetic after Euro 2022-winning captain Leah Williamson admitted the last two camps had been “uncomfortable” in the wake of Saturday’s game. Wiegman used the three friendlies in October and November – a 4-3 defeat by Germany, a 2-1 win over South Africa and the US draw – to test the depth of her squad and wants her young pretenders to push the established stars. Several could get a chance to do just that as she rotates in Sheffield.

Debut day?

Ruby Mace (left) could make her senior England debut against Switzerland (Jacob King/PA)

Leicester defender Ruby Mace and Manchester City midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown will hope their time has come in South Yorkshire. Asked at her pre-match press conference if the two 21-year-olds were ready to make senior international debuts, Wiegman replied: “The players just promised me they will all be ready to play. They don’t come here to just be training players, they are ready.”

Steel City memories

Alessia Russo (second left) scored an audacious back-heeled shot during England’s 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final win over Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)

For those who were there, the memories of one day at Bramall Lane will live long in Lionesses folklore. It was there that they surged to a 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final victory over Sweden in which substitute Alessio Russo’s outrageous back-heeled goal captured the headlines and eased England towards their showdown with Germany at Wembley.

Swiss role

Switzerland arrived in England on the back of a bruising 6-0 friendly defeat by Germany in Zurich on Friday evening. Pia Sundhage’s side, however, was severely depleted – Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti was among the significant absentees – and while they are the lowest-ranked of the pot one seeds for the Euro finals draw, Wiegman insisted she would not under-estimate them after October’s friendly victory over France and draw with Australia.