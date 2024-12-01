Manchester United owners under fire as fans vent anger at ticket price rises

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers were called out by hundreds of Manchester United fans as they protested ticket price hikes before Sunday’s Old Trafford clash with Everton.

This week the club communicated a controversial mid-season decision to raise ticket prices to £66 per match without concessions for children or pensioners.

United supporters and fan groups immediately expressed their fury, and hundreds of fans congregated at the ‘Trinity Statue’ outside Old Trafford on Sunday to let the ownership know their feelings.

Manchester United fans protest ticket pricing ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“66 quid, you’re taking the p***,” sung enraged supporters, whose other chants included anger at Ratcliffe – who bought a 27.7 per cent stake in the club at the start of 2024 – and the long-despised Glazer family.

Some Everton supporters joined their United counterparts in a protest that was in support the Football Supporters’ Association’s ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ campaign.

Liverpool and Manchester City fans are due to display an FSA banner ahead of their match later on Sunday.

A spokesperson for The 1958 Manchester United supporters group said ahead of Sunday’s Old Trafford protest: “The rivalry between these four clubs has been, and is fierce.

“But we all go to games, love our club and want to keep football affordable for future generations whilst protecting heritage and communities.

“The only way we can achieve this is collaboration. This is our first step. This movement will grow. “