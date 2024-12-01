Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence concussed as Houston Texans claim victory

The Houston Texans kept their play-off hopes on track with a 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but only after knocking Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game.

Azeez Al-Shaair’s illegal hit on Lawrence sparked a huge brawl in the second quarter as the quarterback was forced out of the game with a concussion.

Joe Mixon ran for 101 yards and a touchdown for Houston, who moved to 8-5 after only their second win in five weeks.

Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 in a shootout to improve to 9-3.

Wilson, who turned 36 on Friday, helped the Steelers put the most points on the board since they scored 52 against Carolina in 2018.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked four times, twice by TJ Watt, was intercepted and fumbled twice, but found Andrew Iosivas in the end zone to cut the gap to six with 2:39 left before Connor Heyward recovered an onside kick and Pittsburgh clung on.

The Minnesota Vikings needed a late comeback to win their fifth straight game as they edged out the Arizona Cardinals 23-22 to move to 10-2.

Sam Darnold found Aaron Jones with a five-yard touchdown pass as the Vikings went up by one point with 73 seconds left in regulation.

There was still time for the Cardinals, but Shaq Griffin sealed the win as he intercepted Kyler Murray with 40 seconds left.

The Washington Commanders scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as they got back on track with a 42-19 rout of the Tennessee Titans that ended a three-game losing streak.

The game was over not much longer after it began as Brian Robinson ran into the end zone from 40 yards to cap the Commanders’ first drive and Jayden Daniels ran in a second before finding Terry McLaurin from 16 yards for the third, with the same pair making it 28-0 to Washington in the second quarter.

Tennessee belatedly woke up but too late to stop the Commanders improving to 8-5.

Kirk Cousins was intercepted four times, the last of them with 52 seconds left on the clock as the Atlanta Falcons fell to a third straight defeat, going down 17-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cousins had already been intercepted once in the end zone and seen Tarheeb Still return another pick 61 yards for a score before Derwin James effectively ended the game by grabbing a ball intended for Drake London inside the final minute.

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the New England Patriots with a late touchdown and a two-point conversion to win 25-24 in Foxborough.

Alex Pierce found Anthony Richardson in the end zone with a three-yard pass with just 12 seconds left on the clock, and Richardson then ran into the end zone to put Indianapolis on top.

The Colts’ first win in New England since 2006 keeps their play-off hopes alive at 6-7.

The Seattle Seahawks started slowly but finished strong as they rallied to beat the New York Jets 26-21 on the road.

Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis in the end zone to give the Jets a 14-0 first-quarter lead, and a 99-yard kick-off return from Kene Nwangwu made it 21-7 in the second quarter.

But Leonard Williams picked off Rodgers for a 92-yard interception return to cut the deficit and the Seahawks won it after Zach Charbonnet ran in from eight yards in the fourth quarter.