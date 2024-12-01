Brydon Carse bowls England closer to first Test victory

Brydon Carse bowled England to the brink of victory in the first Test against New Zealand, completing a 10-wicket match to leave his side chasing 104 in Christchurch.

The Durham seamer was outstanding in just his third appearance at this level, following up figures of four for 64 in the first innings with six for 42 on day four.

Remarkably, the 29-year-old’s last first-class five-for came more than three years ago, but he looks tailor-made for the challenges of the Test arena, taking it upon himself to finish the Black Caps off for 254.

Carse took three of the four wickets England needed at the start of the day, starting with two lbws in five balls in his first spell before returning to take out the defiant Daryl Mitchell for 84.

There was a worrying moment when Ben Stokes withdrew himself from the attack midway through his fifth over but despite his apparent discomfort, the skipper remained on the field to direct operations.

He has missed four of England’s last seven Tests with a hamstring injury and had only just resumed bowling duties following a long-standing knee complaint.

With New Zealand just four ahead overnight on 155 for six, England went wicketless in the first half hour as Stokes joined Carse in an extended barrage of bouncers.

New Zealand faced up well initially, but could not escape the sense of inevitability, delaying rather than preventing their demise.

Carse made his move in his fourth over, pushing his length forward and striking rich twice in the space of five deliveries. Nathan Smith was first to fall, Carse attacking from wide on the crease and jagging the ball back in to rap the pad in front of leg stump.

England players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand’s Nathan Smith (John Davidson/Photosport/AP)

Umpire Ahsan Raza raised his finger to seal the deal and he wasted no time securing his fifth of the innings. Briefly shelving the bumper strategy he zeroed in on the stumps and trapped Matt Henry plumb lbw.

That double breakthrough left England in complete command, but the sense of serenity did not last long, Stokes pulling up in the following over.

The source of his discomfort was not immediately clear and, although he opted to remain on the field, Gus Atkinson was summoned to bowl the final three balls.

The Surrey man announced himself by rapping Southee on the helmet but soon found himself on the wrong end of two big sixes heaved over midwicket. The duel ended in the bowler’s favour, Southee swiping again only to find Joe Root’s safe hands in the deep.

England were forced to bide their time for their final wicket, Mitchell leading number 11 Will O’Rourke in a stand of 45. It took the return of Carse to close things out, Mitchell holing out in pursuit of his century.