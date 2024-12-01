Shropshire Star
Barry Hawkins trying to stick with Judd Trump in UK Championship final

Trump leads 5-3 heading into Sunday night.

By contributor By Mark Staniforth, PA
Judd Trump shakes hands with Barry Hawkins in front of the UK Championship trophy
Judd Trump and Barry Hawkins were battling it out in York (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barry Hawkins was clinging onto Judd Trump’s coat-tails after the opening session of the UK Championship final at the York Barbican on Sunday.

Hawkins, who won his semi-final against Mark Allen in the early hours, looked in danger of being swept away by the world number one who is targeting his first UK crown since 2011.

But a typically tenacious display from the 45-year-old saw him dispatch a crucial 81 break in the final frame of the session to cut Trump’s lead to 5-3 ahead of the evening resumption.

Judd Trump looks at the table as he chalks his cue
Judd Trump moved closer to his second UK title in York (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was a tough ask for Hawkins, the first-round conqueror of Ronnie O’Sullivan, to return to the arena a mere 12 hours after his gruelling final-frame decider against Allen, and Trump’s opening break of 73 sounded an ominous warning.

Hawkins responded with a break of 116 to level matters then a cool 70 clearance to clinch the fourth frame by a point and restore parity at 2-2.

Trump duly stepped up a gear to win the next three frames in succession, including a break of 102 in frame six, and it looked like he had made the decisive move against a wilting Hawkins.

But a missed plant in the eighth frame saw Trump run aground on a break of 51, and once again Hawkins delivered, a brilliant red to the top corner teeing him up for a break of 81 that left him still in with a chance on Sunday night.

