Kansas City Chiefs clinch tight victory after late fumble

Kansas City Chiefs avoided a shock defeat as they hung on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 19-17 and clinch a playoff berth.

The defending Super Bowl champions let a 13-point third quarter lead disappear before regaining the lead with one of four Matthew Wright field goals.

The Raiders, who have won just twice this season, looked poised to pull off an upset win as they drove to within field-goal range in the dying seconds.

But having opted to gain extra yards, the next snap bounced off quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s shoulder and the Chiefs recovered to take their record to 11-1.

Three Wright field goals and a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson had put the Chiefs 16-3 up late in the third quarter.

But O’Connell found Brock Bowers from 33 yards and Tre Trucker from 58 for touchdowns which put the Raiders ahead at the start of the final period.

Wright kicked the Chiefs back in front with almost 10 minutes remaining, but the Raiders were not able to take advantage of the time remaining.

The win seals at least a wildcard berth for the Chiefs who have reached the playoffs for a 10th successive season.