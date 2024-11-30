Joe Schmidt: Australia still have work to do ahead of next year’s Lions series

Australia boss Joe Schmidt is optimistic next summer’s British and Irish Lions series will be competitive following an agonising 22-19 defeat to Andy Farrell’s Ireland in Dublin.

Former Ireland head coach Schmidt looked set to enjoy a memorable return to the Aviva Stadium before Gus McCarthy’s late try snatched victory for the hosts.

The Wallabies, who endured a miserable 2023 World Cup under Eddie Jones, do not play another Test match before the first of three showdowns with Farrell’s Lions next summer.

Following wins over England and Wales and a defeat to Scotland this month, Schmidt believes there are encouraging signs from his team but concedes there is plenty to work on looking ahead to 2025.

“Maybe not yet,” he replied, when asked if his squad are ready to take on the Lions.

“But I think – and I hope – our supporters and supporters of the Lions can see enough in what we’ve delivered in these last four weeks to think that they’re going to be entertained and that it’s going to be a contest.

“That’s what I’d love to see; maybe not yet, we’ve still got some work to do, for sure.

“There were times tonight where we’ve still got some guys who’ve only played a couple of Tests and they’re still learning, and they’re not going to get a lot of learning as far as Test matches are concerned next year but the Super Rugby window will be great for them, to build again.

“The Super Rugby coaches, I talk to them often and we’re going to try to keep building that momentum, and by the time the Lions arrive, I’m hoping you’ll see a Wallaby team worthy of taking them on head on.”

Andy Farrell will take charge of the Lions in Australia (Brian Lawless/PA)

Replacement hooker McCarthy touched down seven minutes from time to ensure Ireland boss Farrell signed off for his period of leave with the Lions in victorious fashion.

Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris also crossed for the Six Nations champions on a landmark afternoon when Cian Healy moved ahead of Brian O’Driscoll as the country’s outright most-capped player and Irish rugby marked its 150th anniversary.

Australia had threatened to spoil the party and led for the majority of an engrossing encounter, including 13-5 at half-time, thanks to Max Jorgensen’s score and four penalties and a conversion from fly-half Noah Lolesio.

“We had enough possession and territory to win the game twice over in the first half and we spilled enough ball and made enough errors in the first half to lose two matches as well,” said Farrell.

“We were feeling sorry for ourselves (at half-time) but you’ve no right to think that everything’s going to go your own way, all singing, all dancing the whole time. So with that in mind, we got over ourselves and I thought we came back strong.

“The big picture of the game is that I’m really proud of the victory because it was hard-fought in the end against a bit of adversity, so delighted to get the win.”

Farrell, whose team have also beaten Argentina and Fiji this November following an opening loss to New Zealand, will hand the reins to defence coach Simon Easterby during his Lions sabbatical.

“It sounds like I’m going on holiday – and that’s not the case, I can guarantee you that,” said Farrell.

“I’m not leaving. I live in Sandymount, 10 minutes away (from the Aviva Stadium) – I’m not going anywhere.

“The only thing that matters is this autumn and obviously there is a bit of planning that needs to be happening. But the Lions have been brilliant in allowing me to get on with my job.

“We’ll celebrate the autumn and Cian’s 134th cap and the IRFU’s 150th anniversary well tonight, and what tomorrow will bring it will bring.”