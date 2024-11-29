Talking points as Ireland wrap up autumn campaign against Australia

Ireland conclude their autumn campaign on Saturday by taking on Joe Schmidt’s Australia in Dublin.

The Aviva Stadium showdown, which is part of Irish rugby’s 150th anniversary celebrations, is packed with subplots.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points.

Farewell Farrell

Andy Farrell will bid a temporary farewell to his role as Ireland head coach at full-time as he takes a sabbatical to lead next year’s British and Irish Lions series against the Wallabies. Defence coach Simon Easterby is poised to take over on an interim basis and will oversee the 2025 Six Nations and a subsequent summer tour. Farrell has repeatedly maintained his imminent departure has not been a distraction this month, while he expects the handover process to be “seamless”. A sizeable chunk of his squad will have aspirations of joining him on the Lions tour.

About Schmidt

Andy Farrell, left, was Joe Schmidt’s assistant from 2016 to 2019 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Australia boss Schmidt led Ireland to three Six Nations titles and a historic first win over his native New Zealand during his six-year spell as head coach. Farrell, who served as assistant under Schmidt, hailed his former boss’ “phenomenal” impact on Irish rugby as the pair prepare to go head-to-head for the first time. With the Lions series on the horizon, the clash is the first of four meetings between the pair. Schmidt, who still has a house in Dublin, anticipates a special day. “I try to be pretty transactional and pretty pragmatic on game day but there will be some emotion in it for me for sure,” he said.

Finish with a flourish

November got off to a rocky start for Ireland, with a sobering 23-13 loss to New Zealand followed by a nervy 22-19 win over Argentina. A much-changed side subsequently demolished Fiji 52-17. Having recalled the bulk of his first-choice stars, Farrell wants to sign off with his side’s best performance of the month. Australia remain a team in transition following last year’s dismal World Cup campaign under Eddie Jones. Encouraging victories over England and Wales were tempered by last weekend’s 27-13 loss to Scotland.

Play it again, Sam

Ireland’s Sam Prendergast (Niall Carson/PA)

Jack Crowley looked to be heir apparent to the retired Johnny Sexton, but his place as Ireland’s first-choice fly-half has come under threat due to the emergence of Sam Prendergast. After being rested last weekend, Crowley must be content with providing back up from the bench on Saturday as 21-year-old Prendergast has been handed a second successive Test start on the back of his debut as a replacement against Argentina. Farrell insisted Prendergast “deserves” the opportunity. He also said Crowley and fellow out-half Ciaran Frawley have “a lot of improving” to do.

History-making Healy

It promises to be a special afternoon for Cian Healy. The veteran prop moved alongside Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s joint most-capped player against Argentina a fortnight ago. Having been rested for the Fiji match, he is set to take the record outright this weekend after being named among the replacements. The 37-year-old made his debut against Australia in November 2009 – a 20-20 draw at Croke Park. “Cian is a giant of Irish rugby and we are determined to provide him with a performance that he deserves,” said Farrell.