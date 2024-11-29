Joe Marler insists retirement timing right after Harlequins crushed by Bristol

Joe Marler insisted Harlequins’ 48-24 Gallagher Premiership defeat by Bristol confirmed he had got the timing of his retirement right.

Marler made his 286th and last appearance for Quins four weeks after bringing his England career to end and he lasted 48 minutes at the Stoop before re-emerging after the final whistle to say an emotional farewell to fans.

“I couldn’t do it any more emotionally, physically, mentally,” the 34-year-old prop told TNT Sport.

“After the England announcement, this was inevitable. I’d much rather go out now rather than flog a dead horse for the next six months.

“I actually went out last week, I quit last week, but they said ‘can you come back for one more game because Fin Baxter needs a rest?’. I said I’ll come back and say goodbye to the fans. The time is right when you know.

“I’m blown away by the fans here. I’ve got so many fond memories and it’s thanks to them and the boys I’ve played with.

“But god I’m ready. I was out there thinking, ‘I can’t do this’. That first 10 minutes, I was thinking ‘this is dark’.

“It’s been wonderful. The game has been so good to me considering I’ve been so bad to it. I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been great. I guess it’s over now.”

Marler hinted that he could make a one-off comeback for the Barbarians’ traditional fixture at Allianz Stadium in June.

“There might be a game later on in the season that I might come back for,” he said.

“What am I doing next week? I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about that. I’m just going to take some time to sit and chill.”

Quins had the Premiership’s second meanest defence until Bristol ran riot in south west London, plundering six tries with the most telling damage done just before half-time and in the third quarter.

“Bristol controlled the speed of the game and weren’t able to slow them down during that period and the game got away from us,” Quins head coach Danny Wilson said.

“Bristol play a high-speed brand. But I’m looking at the 20-minute period rather than the whole game and in that 20 minute period we got blown away.

“We’ve had bombshell games in the past and when we’ve had them we’ve bounced back the very next week. That’s what we need to focus on.”

Bristol wing Gabriel Ibitoye was named man of the match after scoring one try and proving a handful all night by roaming the field in search of space. Director of rugby Pat Lam believes he should be playing for England.

“England have a guy who can create stuff out of nothing. He’s got it all,” Lam said.

“We’re really pleased with the win because said let’s get out of the blocks and show the Bears way, let’s show can we can play.”