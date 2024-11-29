Shropshire Star
Close

Detroit Lions win 10th straight match with Thanksgiving victory

Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns as the Lions moved to 11-1 with a 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

By contributor By PA Sport Staff
Published
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (Duane Burleson/AP)

The Detroit Lions made it 10 wins in a row as they edged past the Chicago Bears 23-20 in a Thanksgiving Day divisional tussle.

Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns as the Lions moved to 11-1, but they had to withstand a late comeback from the Bears.

Goff’s first touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta and three Jake Bates field goals opened a 16-0 half-time cushion for the NFC North leaders.

Caleb Williams found Keenan Allen from 31 yards to reduce the arrears in the third quarter, Goff responding with a second scoring pass to LaPorta.

Williams found Allen again and then DJ Moore to make it 23-20 with more than five minutes, but the Bears were unable to make the most of good field position on the final drive as they slipped to a sixth straight defeat.

The Dallas Cowboys ended their six-game losing run at home as they held on to beat the New York Giants 27-20.

Cooper Rush threw for a touchdown to Brandin Cooks, Rico Dowdle ran for another score and DeMarvion Overshown returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown as the Cowboys opened a 27-10 lead in the third quarter.

Drew Lock, who was sacked six times, ran in from eight yards after a 47-yard field goal from Graham Gano to cut the deficit but it was not enough to prevent an eighth successive defeat to their divisional rivals.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular