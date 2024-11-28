Lewis Hamilton fears Mercedes stance will make ‘start of year harder’ at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton fears Mercedes’ refusal to allow him to leave his contract prematurely will put him on the backfoot at Ferrari.

The 39-year-old, who is entering the final two races of his 12-season career with the Silver Arrows, had been earmarked by Ferrari for an end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi following next weekend’s concluding round, also in the desert.

However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff blocked Hamilton from being released early, with the seven-time world champion under contract to fulfil sponsorship commitments in December.

“I know (Ferrari team principal) Fred (Vasseur) wanted it to happen,” said Hamilton, who will make his Ferrari debut at next year’s first round in Melbourne on March 16.

“For me, I was in two minds. Driving the red car for the first time in Abu Dhabi didn’t excite me. In a perfect world you would drive it and not be seen.

“When I did raise it with Toto they already had plans that I have got to see the sponsors and say my farewells. I don’t think it would have been allowed, even if I asked, because I am contracted with the team until December 31. That is totally fine.

“But am I missing out on something? For sure. It definitely delays the process and makes the start of the year harder but we will do our best to recover.”

Hamilton has won twice in his final season with Mercedes, and finished runner-up to team-mate George Russell last weekend in Las Vegas.

“I woke up this morning and Toto and I were texting and we want to finish on a high,” added the British driver.

“All I want is that we give it our absolute all, which I know we will. These two races will not define anything in the future or our past – we have done everything and more that we set out to do – but it would be great to get a win again.”