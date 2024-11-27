Hull sack head coach Tim Walter

Championship strugglers Hull have confirmed the departure of head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect.

The Tigers’ 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday was their ninth match without a win and left them languishing in the relegation zone.

The club said in a statement: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect.

“Assistant head coaches Julian Hubner and Filip Tapalovic have also left the club.

“First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor.

“We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future.”

Tim Walter saw his side lose 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Walter was appointed at the end of May following the controversial dismissal of Liam Rosenior, despite him leading the club to a seventh-placed finish.

Former Hamburg coach Walter managed just three wins during his 18 games in charge.