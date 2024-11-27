Shropshire Star
Hull sack head coach Tim Walter

Tim Walter
Tim Walter has been sacked as head coach of Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)

Championship strugglers Hull have confirmed the departure of head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect.

The Tigers’ 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday was their ninth match without a win and left them languishing in the relegation zone.

The club said in a statement: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect.

“Assistant head coaches Julian Hubner and Filip Tapalovic have also left the club.

“First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor.

“We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future.”

Stoke City v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – Bet365 Stadium
Tim Walter saw his side lose 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Walter was appointed at the end of May following the controversial dismissal of Liam Rosenior, despite him leading the club to a seventh-placed finish.

Former Hamburg coach Walter managed just three wins during his 18 games in charge.

