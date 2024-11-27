Ben Stokes joins cricket world in marking 10th anniversary of Phil Hughes’ death

Ben Stokes took a moment to remember there are “bigger things than results” as world cricket marked the 10th anniversary of Phil Hughes’ tragic death.

The Australian batter was just 25 when he died on November 27, 2014, fatally struck on the back of the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the SCG.

In the decade since safety measures have been tightened, with the widespread use of a neckguard on helmets, as well as the introduction of new concussion protocols and replacement players.

And Stokes took time out from England’s final preparations for the first Test in New Zealand to reflect on an incident that shocked the game.

File photo of Phil Hughes batting for Australia (Chris Ison/PA)

“It was an incredibly sad moment for cricket. Something like that happening out on the field is something that you just never thought would happen,” he said.

“It’s such a sad thing to think about someone out on the field doing what they love being so unfortunate to lose their life.

“I didn’t know Phil Hughes particularly well, I’d played a few games against him, but when a fellow professional has something that happened to them, you can’t help but feel sad for his family, for his team-mates, for anyone who knew him. Also for (the bowler) Sean Abbott as well. It would have been horrific for him as well.

“It might give you a bit more of an understanding as to why we speak the way we do, you know, that there’s bigger things than results. When you think of it like that: a lot worse things could happen than losing a game of cricket.”

Stokes’ opposite number Tom Latham echoed those thoughts, adding: “Our thoughts are with Phil’s family on the anniversary. It puts cricket into perspective, it is just a game that we play.”

Hughes’ family issued a statement via Cricket Australia in honour, writing: “Phillip was a loving, humorous and an infectious person to be around. He shined bright even in the tough times, which is a testament to who he was as a person, and we loved everything about him.

“Phillip, the small-town country boy, became an Australian Test, One-Day and Twenty-20 cricketer, where he played on the toughest pitches around the globe, alongside the toughest of cricketers on the world stage, but never forgot where he came from and who helped along the way. He loved being a part of a team and representing Australia for the game he loved so deeply.”

A moment of silence was held at the SCG on Wednesday during a match between New South Wales and Tasmania.