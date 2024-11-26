Judd Trump critical of table conditions after reaching last 16 in York

Judd Trump criticised the table conditions despite reeling off five frames in a row to beat Neil Robertson 6-3 and seal his place in the last 16 of the UK Championship in York.

The world number one struggled desperately through the opening stages before belatedly finding his range with successive breaks of 73, 126 and 67 helping to keep alive his hopes of winning his first UK title since 2011.

Asked in his post-match interview if they were the worst conditions in which he had played, Trump said: “I’ve played in some bad conditions, but that was close.

Judd Trump is targeting his first UK title since 2011 (Nigel French/PA)

“It’s disappointing as it seems to be the bigger events. It was very heavy all the time. I’ve always struggled here because the tables are so heavy.

“Hopefully they can change them. All the players have been struggling – hopefully they can do something about it.”

Robertson, who made himself a heavy favourite to progress into the last 16 before a missed red on the cusp of extending his lead to 4-1 changed the course of the match, was equally scathing of the environment.

“That was as tough as I’d ever played on,” said the Australian, a former three-time winner. “It was as unplayable as it gets in professional conditions. Being such a tough sport anyway it can make either player look stupid.”

Judd Trump looked down and out before launching a dramatic revival (Nigel French/PA)

Robertson had come through two qualifying matches in Leicester to return to the final stages of a tournament he last won in 2020 when he beat Trump on the pink in a last-frame decider.

The 42-year-old, world champion in 2010, took the opening frame before the referee signalled for the players to go off after someone in the crowd at the Barbican needed assistance.

Neil Robertson had looked set to move into the last 16 (Nigel French/PA)

Shortly afterwards, fans were told to make their way out, as the person received treatment. Following a delay of around 15 minutes, the action resumed, with Robertson extending his lead, then sealing the last frame before the interval with a fine 107 clearance.

On the other table, veteran John Higgins rolled back the years as he completed a 6-0 whitewash of China’s He Guoqiang, who was making his Barbican debut.

Scotsman Higgins, a four-time world champion, signalled his intent with early breaks of 110 and 92 before further extending his advantage into the interval. Two more half-century runs saw the 49-year-old comfortably into the last 16.

John Higgins secured a 6-0 whitewash over China’s He Guoqiang (Nigel French/PA)

“I am very pleased. The first two frames I knew it would be a tough game for him,” Higgins told BBC Sport.

“It is a great atmosphere, I was nervous as well, but I got off to a decent start and I just put the pressure on him.

“When I play like that, I feel like I am a match for anyone.”