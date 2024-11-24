Australia-born Sione Tuipulotu sets Scotland on way to victory over Wallabies

Sione Tuipulotu helped halt Australia’s autumn resurgence as the Scotland captain scored the opening try in an impressive 27-13 triumph over the nation of his birth.

The 27-year-old Glasgow centre, who left his homeland frustrated at a lack of opportunities in 2018, was the only player on either side to cross the whitewash in the first half.

It was an extra special moment for Tuipulotu as his 77-year-old Greenock-born grandmother Jacqueline Thomson – the woman by whom he is eligible for Scotland – was in the stand watching him play for his adopted nation for the first time.

There were further tries after the break from Duhan van der Merwe, who moved back to the top of Scotland’s all-time scoring charts on 30, replacement Josh Bayliss and Finn Russell.

A late score from Wallabies debutant Harry Potter reduced the deficit to 14 points, but Scotland were already cruising towards a third win in four Tests this autumn.

Australia, buoyed by victories over England and Wales this month, started with intent and after being camped in the Scottish half in the early exchanges, they got the scoreboard ticking in the 11th minute when Noah Lolesio sent a close-range penalty between the posts.

Having escaped with the concession of just three points from the Wallabies’ pressure, Scotland started to build their way into the game and eventually took full control.

They worked themselves a good opportunity in the 15th minute, only for Russell’s delicate kick over the top to bounce out dead before Darcy Graham was able to get on the end of it.

Russell looked set to get his side off the mark in the 20th minute with a penalty from a central position 30 metres out but, normally so reliable from the tee, the stand-off’s kick came back off the right-hand post.

The Scottish breakthrough came two minutes later, however, when the Wallabies were caught cold at a lineout, allowing Ewan Ashman’s long throw to find Tuipulotu, who darted in all too easily to score. Russell converted.

Much of the pre-match narrative had surrounded Australia centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who only made his rugby union bow earlier this month after being fast-tracked in from rugby league without having previously played a professional club game.

However, the much-hyped 21-year-old’s afternoon was ended prematurely when he injured himself making a tackle on Tuipulotu and had to go off after just 31 minutes.

The first half generally lacked the verve many had hoped for from both sides but, on the balance of play, Scotland would have been entitled to a slight hint of disappointment at only being 7-3 ahead at the interval.

The stodgy nature of proceedings continued early in the second half, with stand-offs Russell and Lolesio kicking a penalty apiece a minute apart.

The home support felt aggrieved in the 49th minute when Australia full-back Tom Wright was not deemed to have committed a dangerous tackle as he blocked Scotland scrum-half Ben White, who was attempting to run on to his own kick over the top.

But the Scots soon started to pull clear. Van der Merwe forced his way over on the left after being fed by Blair Kinghorn in the 51st minute. Russell converted.

Bayliss then bounded his way over on the right in the 67th minute for his second try in successive matches, with Russell hooking his conversion wide.

The Bath stand-off made amends for his errant kicking four minutes later, however, when he finished off an incisive attack for his first Scotland try since the defeat away to France in February 2023. Russell was again off target with his conversion.

It mattered little as the Wallabies were already well beaten by the time wing Potter slammed down on the left, with Ben Donaldson adding the extras.