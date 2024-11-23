Zak Crawley bucks the trend as wickets fall in England’s warm-up match

Zak Crawley reeled off a rapid-fire 94 on the first day of England’s Test warm-up in New Zealand, a standout effort as the bowlers dominated in Queenstown.

It was a revolving door at the picturesque Sir John Davies Oval with the tourists dismissing the Prime Minister’s XI for 136 in green, seaming conditions before being bowled out for 249 in response.

Crawley struck 14 boundaries and two sixes in a dashing 90-ball innings, but fell within one big blow of his hundred, caught off the bowling of former Black Caps Under-19 captain Jesse Tashkoff.

England’s next best score was 42 from Ollie Pope, in need of runs after a lean spell and leading the side once more in the absence of captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes has a long-standing indifference towards low-stakes tour matches and his decision to sit out ahead of next week’s first Test in Christchurch is not understood to be fitness related.

The 33-year-old missed the first match of England’s recent series defeat in Pakistan and contributed only 10 overs in the next two, but he has been bowling in net practice and did so again before the start of play.

Ben Duckett (18), Joe Root (11) and Harry Brook (27) scored their runs swiftly but briefly and Jordan Cox, who is set to make his Test debut deputising for father-to-be Jamie Smith, was caught and bowled for 11 by home skipper Troy Johnson.

Smith, replacing Smith as wicketkeeper, enjoyed an encouraging start when he took a sharp diving catch to hand Gus Atkinson the first scalp of the day.

Atkinson accounted for both openers as he took three for 15 and there was also three for 25 from Chris Woakes.

Brydon Carse, so impressive in his maiden series against Pakistan, picked up for four for 48 but England encountered some resistance in the form of 60 from 17-year-old Snehith Reddy.

Matthew Potts and Shoaib Bashir went wicketless as they sent down seven and five overs respectively, while Olly Stone and Jack Leach did not feature.

Both could yet play a part as England take their 113-run lead into the second and final day, while Crawley’s top-order team-mates will hope for another chance to get time at the crease ahead of the first Test at Hagley Oval.