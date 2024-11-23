Tottenham add to Manchester City’s woes in thumping win

Manchester City crashed to a fifth successive defeat as a James Maddison-inspired Tottenham thrashed the champions 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Maddison celebrated his 28th birthday with a double before Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson also got on the scoresheet as City’s recent woes followed them back to the Etihad Stadium.

After four consecutive away defeats, City had been looking to mark manager Pep Guardiola’s latest contract extension by returning to winning ways at home, where they had been unbeaten in 52 games stretching back two years.

Pep Guardiola’s side were hammered by Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Yet it was Maddison who stole the show after being recalled to the starting line-up by Ange Postecoglou, kickstarting his own party as City’s fell flat.

City had seemed in the mood to get back to business. As well as the boost generated by Guardiola’s new two-year deal, the atmosphere at the Etihad had been further lifted by the pre-game appearance of the injured Rodri to parade his Ballon d’Or trophy.

Yet City could really have done with the influential Spain midfielder, who is out for the season, in the team providing the spark rather than standing at the centre of a specially-arranged firework display.

His drive and direction was sorely missed as City, despite the return of John Stones and Manuel Akanji in defence, were frequently pulled apart by Spurs.

The defeat was City’s third in succession in the Premier League, and leaders Liverpool will now have the chance to move eight points clear on Sunday.

Another slip-up did not initially seem likely as the hosts started brightly.

Yves Bissouma was booked inside the first minute after being caught out by the lively Phil Foden, whose pass then released Josko Gvardiol to tee up Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian’s shot was deflected wide and he went close again with a first-time effort that Guglielmo Vicario saved with his feet.

City were to rue those misses as Dejan Kulusevski latched onto a long ball and turned inside Gvardiol to cross for Maddison to volley home at the back post.

Foden almost responded immediately when he lifted a shot over but it took a brilliant save from Ederson to prevent Son Heung-min doubling Spurs’ lead with a curling effort.

The second goal was not long in coming and again Gvardiol was culpable as Maddison seized upon his loose pass.

The former Leicester playmaker fed Son and then continued his run to take a return pass from the Korean and lift over Ederson.

James Maddison, right, celebrates his second goal with Dominic Solanke (Martin Rickett/PA)

Savinho twice squandered good openings as City tried to rally before the interval, one after a particularly poor back header by Porro.

Yet Porro more than atoned for that area in the 52nd minute. The Spaniard arrived in the box to lash home a fierce shot from Dominic Solanke’s cutback after Kulusevski had split the City defence with a low ball into the box.

Haaland did threaten a reply when he clipped the bar but, with some home fans leaving early, City began to run out of ideas.

Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish came off the bench to enliven the attack and Ilkay Gundogan shot at Vicario, who also denied Haaland.

But the trickle for the exits became a steady stream as it became obvious City were headed for a fifth successive defeat for the first time in 18 years.

The final blow was applied by Johnson in injury time as he slid onto a ball from fellow substitute Timo Werner to score from close range.