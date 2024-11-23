‘The smiling one’ Ruben Amorim says he can be ruthless when he needs to be

Ruben Amorim says he is “the smiling one” but Manchester United’s new head coach warned he can be ruthless when he needs to be.

The 39-year-old takes charge for the first time in Sunday’s Premier League trip to promoted Ipswich having been confirmed as Erik ten Hag’s successor at the beginning of November.

Amorim has made a positive impression since starting work at the United in an international fortnight that ended with an impressive first appearance in front of the media.

The Portuguese was gregarious, engaging and smiley throughout Friday’s press conference but that warmth comes with a ruthlessness edge if players do not adhere to his approach.

“You can be the same person,” head coach Amorim said.

“Be a positive person that can understand this is one place to be, then there is the dressing room, there are some places to have fun, there are some places to work hard.

“So, I can be ruthless when I have to be. If you think as a team, I will be the nicest guy you have ever seen. If there is someone just thinking about himself, I will be a different person.

“I’m not that type of guy that wants to show that he is the boss.

“They will feel it in the small details, that I can be the smiling one but then when we have a job to do I will be a different person, and they understand that.”

‘The Smiling One’ follows ‘the Special One’ as United’s second Portuguese manager, with Jose Mourinho one of five managers to try and fail to reach the heights scaled by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Scot retired as a Premier League champion in 2013 and the Red Devils have failed to launch a sustained title bid since adding that 20th top-flight crown.

Asked about whether he will lean on Ferguson to understand the history of United and whether he has met him, Amorim said: “No, not yet. I didn’t have that opportunity.

“It’s hard to copy someone, so I have to be me. Of course I’m not the best person in here to show the history of Manchester United.

“It should be the club first and also me because I’m always paying attention on those details and try to focus our players in the history of the club, not the recent history.

“You have to be very demanding. This is a club that needs to win, has to win, so we have to show that to our players but it’s a different time.

Manchester United have not won the title since Sir Alex Ferguson was manager (PA)

“I cannot be the same guy that Sir Alex Ferguson was. It’s a different time.

“I have to have a different approach, but I can also be demanding with a different approach, so that is my focus.”

Like Ferguson in 1986, Amorim starts life at United in the November of a season that started with a paltry points tally.

The 39-year-old acknowledges the timing makes “it’s so much harder” for him to imprint his style at a club whose youth foundations look in safe hands.

“It’s the project of Manchester United,” Amorim said. “Nowadays, you need young guys, guys from the academy for everything.

“To bring that history of the club because they feel the club in a different way.

“And also because you have all these rules with financial fair play, when a player from our academy is so much different to the players that we bought and then we sell.

“So, everything is connected. I will try to help all the players, especially the young ones.”

Amorim’s first match will be a fascinating watch for onlookers, who have kept a particularly close eye on his work during his farewell to Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese managed three final matches after being confirmed as United head coach, including a 4-1 Champions League win against Manchester City.

Ruben Amorim led Sporting to victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League (PA)

Pep Guardiola’s side have dominated English football in recent years and the City boss this week signed a new deal until 2027.

“I think it’s a problem for everybody here, but we have so much to do, we cannot focus on anyone,” Amorim said.

“We just have to focus on our club, improve our club and not focus on the other clubs, so let’s focus on Manchester United.

“It’s amazing (the test) – if you can beat that team it’s a good sign but, like I said, we are focused on Manchester United.”