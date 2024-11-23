Gus McCarthy scores debut try as Ireland dominate Fiji in Dublin

Gus McCarthy claimed a debut try and Mack Hansen touched down twice as Ireland set aside their unconvincing start to the autumn to ease to a 52-17 win over Fiji in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s much-changed side were seeking an improved performance in their third outing of the month following a sobering defeat by New Zealand and a narrow success over Argentina.

First-half scores from Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Craig Casey and Hansen put the hosts in control at the Aviva Stadium.

Bundee Aki, 21-year-old hooker McCarthy, wing Hansen and Ronan Kelleher each crossed in the second period, while rookie fly-half Sam Prendergast overcame an early yellow card to land five of seven conversions, with half-back partner Casey adding the other.

Kitione Salawa and Setareki Turagacoke registered consolations for Fiji.

But the Pacific Islanders, for whom Caleb Muntz kicked seven points, were well beaten as Ireland warmed up for next weekend’s autumn finale against Joe Schmidt’s Australia by cruising to success.

Ireland handed debuts to McCarthy and flanker Cormac Izuchukwu and a first start to number 10 Prendergast as part of seven personnel changes following the nervy 22-19 triumph over Los Pumas.

A confident start from the hosts was rewarded by a fifth-minute try when McCarthy, who was pictured in tears during the anthems, received the ball back from his lineout throw to send over skipper Doris.

Prendergast slotted the conversion but was sin-binned by referee Hollie Davidson just two minutes later after leaning a shoulder into flanker Salawa.

Fiji arrived in the Irish capital sensing a vulnerability about the hosts as they sought a first victory in this fixture to add to recent scalps of England, Australia and Wales.

Ireland’s Conor Murray had a try disallowed (Niall Carson/PA)

The visitors fell agonisingly short of capitalising on their numerical advantage when Jiuta Wainiqolo narrowly failed to ground in the right corner before Van der Flier powered over to stretch Ireland’s lead.

After scrum-half Casey added the extras in the temporary absence of Prendergast, Muntz’s penalty put Fiji on the scoreboard, prior to prop Eroni Mawi being yellow card due to the away side’s persistent infringements.

Izuchukwu was then denied a debut score because of an adjudged forward pass from Hansen, much to the frustration of head coach Farrell.

Ireland were becoming increasingly exasperated at their momentum being stifled by Fiji’s indiscipline without further cards being produced.

Yet they finished an encouraging first half with a 28-3 advantage after Casey acrobatically dived over in the right corner to claim his maiden international try, before Prendergast’s cross-field kick gave Hansen a simple finish.

Ireland remained in the ascendancy following the restart and duly stretched their lead when the recalled Aki broke clear to touch down.

A rare start for Jacob Stockdale then ended prematurely when he limped off, resulting in scrum-half Conor Murray playing the final half an hour on the left wing.

Ireland’s Jamie Osborne scored their eighth try (Niall Carson/PA)

Fiji gave Ireland something to think about when Salawa crossed at the end of a powerful drive in the 55th minute but McCarthy’s milestone try following a rolling maul put the hosts back on the front foot.

With the contest becoming fragmented, replacement forward Turagacoke impressively surged clear to once again cut the Flying Fijians’ deficit.

However, the teenager was sin-binned for an infringement minutes later before Hansen grabbed his second and replacement hooker Kelleher bulldozed over to cap a satisfactory afternoon for the Six Nations champions.