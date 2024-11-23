Blackburn-Portsmouth among matches called off due to Storm Bert

Storm Bert has wreaked havoc on the domestic football calendar with Blackburn’s Championship clash against Portsmouth one of a number of games called off.

Bradford’s League Two game against Accrington and Fleetwood’s match with MK Dons have also become victims of the weather.

In the National League, the derby between Rochdale and Oldham and Halifax’s meeting with Sutton have also gone.

Storm Bert has brought heavy rain and strong winds across the UK, with amber warnings for snow and ice in place for parts of Scotland and northern England.

Blackburn called an 11am pitch inspection and a statement on their X feed said: “Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today’s match against @Pompey at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official.”

North of the border, Morton’s Ladbrokes Championship game with Partick Thistle failed a morning pitch inspection.

Kelty Hearts’ League One clash with Arbroath is also off as is the League Two encounter between Bonnyrigg Rose and Stirling Albion.