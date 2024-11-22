Cleveland Browns stun divisional rivals Pittsburgh Steelers in the snow

The Cleveland Browns defied a fourth-quarter comeback to stun divisional rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 in a blizzard.

The AFC North leaders came from 18-6 down to lead, but Nick Chubb’s two-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds remaining grabbed a third win of the season for the last-placed Browns.

Chubb had gone in from the same distance in the second quarter, Dustin Hopkins adding a 34-yard field goal with Chris Boswell kicks in the second and third quarter replying as the Browns led 10-6 heading into the final period as the snow came down in Cleveland.

A groundskeeper shovels snow on the field in the second half (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Quarterback Jameis Winston followed Chubb’s example as he also went in from two yards out early in the fourth quarter, David Njoku completing a successful two-point conversion to make it 18-6.

Midway through the quarter, Jaylen Warren cut the gap to five points as he went in from three yards.

Less than two minutes later Russell Wilson, who threw for 270 yards despite the conditions, found Calvin Austin III from 23 yards to put the Steelers ahead.

But the Browns had enough time to get back upfield and Chubb grabbed the decisive score from close range.

The defeat ended the Steelers’ five-match winning run and dropped them to 8-3, ahead of the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens who face the 7-3 Los Angeles Charges on Monday.