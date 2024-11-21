Olympic and world triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee announces retirement

Double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee has announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old Briton became the first triathlete to successfully defend his Olympic title when he won gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, four years after triumphing on home soil in London.

“It’s time to close this chapter… This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure,” Brownlee, whose first significant title came in winning the 2006 Junior European Duathlon, wrote on social media .

“Why now? It feels right. I am happy and content, eager for what lies ahead. I find myself smiling because it happened, rather than crying because it’s over (to paraphrase Dr. Seuss).”

Brownlee was also individual World Triathlon champion twice, won the European title four times and competed alongside his brother Jonny, two years his junior, at elite level.

He is now considering what his next steps are away from the sport.

“I look forward to embracing a slightly slower pace of life, yet not too slow,” the Yorkshireman added.

“There’s an exciting array of events, challenges, and adventures awaiting me — things I’ve always wanted to have a crack at but haven’t had the chance to pursue.

“For me, sport has always been a personal journey of exploration, and I’m excited to try some new challenges. Feel free to make suggestions below.

“First, I have many wonderful people to thank and some well-deserved relaxation to embrace.

“In the coming months, I’ll share more about my career and the incredible individuals who have been part of my journey, along with the new and exciting challenges and projects I’m eager to tackle.

Brownlee won his first Olympic gold at London 2012, where brother Jonny (right) claimed bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you for your contributions, no matter how small you may believe they are.

“Your support means the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”