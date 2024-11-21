Ireland hand Gus McCarthy and Cormac Izuchukwu debuts against Fiji

Uncapped duo Gus McCarthy and Cormac Izuchukwu have been named in Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series match against Fiji in Dublin.

Leinster hooker McCarthy, 21, and Ulster back-rower Izuchukwu, 24, are selected as part of seven personnel changes to the team which began last Friday’s 22-19 win over Argentina.

Fly-half Sam Prendergast has been handed his maiden international start after winning his first cap as a second-half replacement against Los Pumas.

Full-back Jamie Osborne, centre Bundee Aki, wing Jacob Stockdale and scrum-half Craig Casey have been recalled by head coach Andy Farrell.

Debutant McCarthy last year captained Ireland Under-20s to Six Nations Grand Slam glory and the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

Izuchukwu, who was born in London but raised in Offaly, was a non-playing member of Ireland’s summer series against the Springboks.

His inclusion at blindside flanker, alongside captain Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier, sees Tadhg Beirne move into the second row to partner Joe McCarthy, while fellow rookie Gus McCarthy will pack down between Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham.

Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast has been selected for a first Test start (Brian Lawless/PA)

In the backs, Robbie Henshaw shifts to outside centre to accommodate the returning Aki, while Mack Hansen has been retained on the right wing.

Regular starters James Ryan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan and former captain Peter O’Mahony have been given the weekend off.

Veteran prop Cian Healy has also been left out of the matchday squad, meaning he will have to wait to move ahead of Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s outright most-capped player following his 133rd Test appearance last week.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher drops to the bench to provide backup for newcomer Gus McCarthy. He is joined among the replacements by Tom O’Toole, Thomas Clarkson, Iain Henderson, Cian Prendergast, Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has selected two debutants in his starting XV (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland boss Farrell, whose side began the autumn with a 23-13 loss to New Zealand, said: “There were signs of improvement last weekend and this week has been about building and embracing the challenge of a talented Flying Fijian side who will be coming over to Dublin full of confidence after their recent displays.

“On Saturday we welcome two new more debutants and I’m delighted for Cormac and Gus who have impressed with their work-rate and application over recent weeks and months.

“They have both performed strongly for their provinces, brought that good form into the recent Emerging Ireland tour and are now being rewarded for their efforts. We wish them well as they take this exciting next steps in their careers.”

Ireland team: J Osborne (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Stockdale (Ulster); S Prendergast (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), G McCarthy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), C Izuchukwu (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), T Clarkson (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), C Prendergast (Connacht), C Murray (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster).