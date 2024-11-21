Chelsea captain Reece James suffers another injury problem

Chelsea captain Reece James has suffered another injury setback and could face more time on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old-right-back only returned to action in October after missing the start of the season.

But boss Enzo Maresca revealed James will miss Saturday’s trip to Leicester after feeling something in his hamstring.

Maresca hopes the problem is not serious, but given the player’s injury history the club will not take any risks.

Enzo Maresca confirmed his captain is sidelined again (John Walton/PA)

“Reece, unfortunately, felt something small and we don’t want to take any risks this weekend,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s not something longer. He felt something, he has to be out and then we’ll see. It’s his hamstring, a muscle problem.”

James has struggled throughout his career to string a consistent amount of matches together, but Maresca hopes that will eventually change.

“For sure,” he added. “But in this moment is not happening.”