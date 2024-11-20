Warren Gatland makes four changes to Wales starting team for South Africa clash

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made four changes to the starting line-up for Saturday’s clash against South Africa as questions remain about his future in the job.

Gatland has overseen a record 11 successive Test match defeats, and another loss would mean Wales going an entire calendar year without winning a Test for the first time since 1937.

World champions South Africa, fresh from beating England, are overwhelming favourites to make it seven victories in the last eight games against Wales.

Gatland’s switches from the side crushed 52-20 by Autumn Nations Series opponents Australia see starts for wing Rio Dyer, fly-half Sam Costelow, lock Christ Tshiunza and number eight Taine Plumtree.

One positional change, meanwhile, sees wing Blair Murray move to full-back instead of Cameron Winnett.