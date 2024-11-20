Hero Liam Cullen hails ‘perfect start’ for Wales under Craig Bellamy

Wales hero Liam Cullen hailed their “perfect start” under Craig Bellamy and the foundations built to achieve World Cup qualification.

Swansea striker Cullen scored twice – his first international goals – as Wales recovered from an early setback to beat Iceland 4-1 in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Turkey’s shock 3-1 defeat in Montenegro saw Wales top Group B4 and win promotion to League A, while boosting their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes.

“He wants us to dictate games, he wants us to attack teams,” Cullen said, outlining Bellamy’s style of play and vision.

“At the same time, if it’s not on and teams are working us out a little bit we’ve got other solutions. He puts a lot into us to take our accountability out on the pitch.

“I think in the first six games, the ideas and the way he wants us to play is working for us and hopefully we can take that into the World Cup qualifiers.

“Topping the group tops off the perfect start for the manager and his staff.

Craig Bellamy (centre) extended his unbeaten start as Wales manager to six games (David Davies/PA)

“That’s the dream, we all want to make the World Cup and I don’t think there was a better way than the Nations League to start his reign off.

“It’s going to be a little while until we’re all back together in March, but we’re already looking forward because we can go into that campaign full of confidence knowing we’ve topped the group and we’re back in League A.”

Pembrokeshire-born Cullen was an unlikely Wales hero despite being dubbed the ‘Kilgetty Messi’ by Swansea supporters.

The 25-year-old had not scored for two months and his first-half double equalled his season’s total in the Sky Bet Championship.

Liam Cullen scored his first Wales goals against Iceland, two months after last being on target for Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)

Cullen said: “I’ve been thinking to myself it was about time I got back on the scoresheet and it was time for my first international goal.

“It was the perfect night, one I’ve dreamt about since kicking a ball.

“He (Bellamy) just told me he’s proud of me and that I deserve it, so hopefully I can give him more moments like that in the future.

“When he came in he said he liked what he’s seen from me and once I got in the team I wanted to repay that faith.

“He came into the camp when I was with the under-17s. The type of detail he went into even back then, you knew he was going to be a good coach.

“I’ve learned so much from him. He’s given me things I can take back to my club and add to my game, hopefully I can keep making steps forward.”

Wales’ Nations League success has booked them a spot in Pot 2 when the draw for the 12 European World Cup qualifying groups is made in Zurich on December 13.

The Dragons are effectively guaranteed a 2026 World Cup play-off place should they not qualify automatically for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.