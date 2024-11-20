England working with Tom Curry to reduce concussion risk

England are making adjustments to Tom Curry’s technique around contact in an effort to reduce his concussion risk.

Curry was knocked out while tackling Australia’s Rob Valetini on November 9, sustaining his second significant head injury of the season having also been removed from a club match for Sale in September. It lifts his number of concussions for the last two years to five.

The all-action flanker, known for his fearless playing style, has been included in Steve Borthwick’s training squad for the climax to the autumn against Japan on Sunday after completing his graduated return to play protocols.

Assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge insists every precaution has been taken in his recovery and revealed that England are hoping to make him “safer” by modifying the way he engages in contact.





“He’s been through every protocol that exists and we’re making some finer adjustments about how he enters contact – on both sides of the ball – to keep himself safe.

“He’s a very brave player. There are some fundamental aspects to contact. Some of the bravest men are some of the most at risk, so how do we mitigate the risk?

“How do we keep him finding his shoulder, rather than a head? It’s tiny little things, it’s not a major change in the man’s game.

“There are some little issues that’ll bring his shoulder into the game, which is what we all want, and take his head out of the game, if possible. There’s no major issue at all.”

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso left the field early against Australia because of a head injury (David Davies/PA)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was also concussed against Australia but the Exeter wing’s recovery has not followed a similarly smooth path so he has been ruled out against Japan at Allianz Stadium.

A grim five-Test losing streak is expected to come to an end against Eddie Jones’ team as England look to bounce back from home defeats by New Zealand, the Wallabies and South Africa.

Borthwick’s position as head coach is safe after he received the full backing of the Rugby Football Union, but Strawbridge admits the pressure is mounting.

“We’re feeling a little bit of heat at the moment as a coaching group,” Strawbridge said.

“Our challenge is to remain true to what we believe in as coaches, teachers and behavioural specialists and not be swayed. It’s not always easy.

“Steve’s attitude hasn’t shifted. Our aspirational thoughts remain the same and that is a sign of strong leadership.

“Steve has conducted himself really well. He has remained focused on the task in hand and that is growing a group of players to start challenging on a regular basis. And are challenging on a regular basis.

“You cannot afford to be too externally focused – we have stuff to do here. You can’t take your eye off the ball.

“If we start feeling the heat too much and we’re letting that alter our behaviours or our true north, then we’re not doing our job.”