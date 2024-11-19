Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong set to be fit for Fiji clash but Ryan Baird ruled out

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong is on track to be available for Saturday’s match against Fiji but Ryan Baird has been ruled out due to concussion.

Tighthead Furlong missed the opening two rounds of his country’s autumn campaign because of a hamstring issue.

Forward Baird sustained a head injury shortly after coming on in the second half of Friday’s 22-19 win over Argentina.

Ryan Baird will miss Ireland’s clash with Fiji (Brian Lawless/PA)

Furlong trained fully with Andy Farrell’s squad on Tuesday and could return to contention for the weekend fixture in Dublin.

Asked for his assessment of the 32-year-old, scrum coach John Fogarty told reporters: “Full of energy.

“He got through the session today and he will be assessed as we go along.

“I’d say bullish, he’s eager to get back and excited to be in and around the team again. It’s lonely when you’re outside of that.

“He’s excited to be in and around the team, and we are excited as well.”

Ireland held on for an unconvincing victory over Los Pumas to bounce back from a 23-13 loss to New Zealand seven days earlier.

Their front-row options are set to be further boosted by the return of prop Tom O’Toole, who is available after suffering a head injury against the All Blacks.

With resurgent Australia due at Aviva Stadium on November 30, head coach Farrell may make changes for the meeting with Fiji, who were beaten 35-17 on their last visit to Dublin, in 2022.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, with forwards coach Paul O’Connell, centre, and scrum coach John Fogarty, right (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I think it’s important that we are doing right by everyone in our side, continuing to look for a performance,” Fogarty said of team selection.

“Fiji have improved. We played them two years ago and they’ve certainly improved.

“You see that through the Wales game (a 24-19 win); they didn’t quite have the full side out in that Scotland match (a 57-17 loss), but they’re a dangerous side.

“So, it’s important that we are focusing on developing a good performance. Andy and ourselves will select accordingly.”