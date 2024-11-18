Q&A: A look at the build-up to Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge of Man Utd

Ruben Amorim this week steps up preparations for his first match as Manchester United head coach.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to promoted Ipswich, the PA news agency takes a look at the build-up to the Portuguese’s United debut.

How long has Amorim been in the building?

Confirmed as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor on November 1, the agreement with Sporting Lisbon meant Amorim did not step foot in Manchester until November 11. The 39-year-old flew in the day after overseeing Sporting’s thrilling comeback win against his former club Braga and spent last week getting to know United’s Carrington training ground and having meetings with backroom staff. Amorim met staff and fans during a week that saw him given a tour of Old Trafford and start house hunting.

What is the visa situation?

As has been the process since the United Kingdom left the European Union, the Portuguese had been unable to officially start work until being issued with a work visa. Amorim was still able to visit Carrington and have meetings before his permit came through early last week. As of Sunday evening, United are only waiting on the visa of one of his five coaching staff to get the green light – first-team coach Adelio Candido. Fellow first-team coach Emanuel Ferro has had has his through, so too assistant head coach Carlos Fernandes, goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital and physical performance coach Paulo Barreira.

When are the players back?

A number of Manchester United’s internationals will not return to training until later this week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Monday saw training resume for players who have not been on international duty, with those that have been away with their respective national teams due to return on Wednesday or Thursday. That offers previous little time for Amorim to make an imprint and potentially change the style of play ahead of Sunday’s trip to Portman Road, where Ipswich welcome United buoyed by their impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham before the international break.

When will Amorim face the media for the first time?

It remains to be seen when Ruben Amorim will hold his first Manchester United press conference as Red Devils boss (Zed Jameson/PA)

Amorim’s unveiling is due to double up as the Ipswich preview press conference and has been pencilled in for Friday afternoon. But that has not been set in stone – little surprise as maximising the limited time the new head coach has with players naturally takes precedent. The former Sporting boss has so far only spoken to in-house media for an interview that was published on club channels on Friday evening.