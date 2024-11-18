Buffalo Bills end Kansas City Chiefs’ unbeaten start to the season

The Buffalo Bills ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ unbeaten start to the season as they clinched a 30-21 success.

The Chiefs had won their opening nine matches of the season to follow six victories to close last season’s run to the Super Bowl title.

But the Bills stretched their own winning run to six matches as James Cook ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Josh Allen sealed victory with a rushing score of his own.

Allen also threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel as the Bills moved to 9-2 and a commanding position at the top of the AFC East.

Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns for the Chiefs, who lost for the first time since going down to the Las Vegas Raiders on December 17 2023.

The Chiefs’ AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos overpowered the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons 38-6.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw for four touchdowns as the Broncos rekindled their play-off hopes after two defeats.

Geno Smith ran in from 13 yards with just 13 seconds remaining as they beat NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

The win leaves the Seahawks at 5-5 and in a three-way tie for second place in the division, just a single game behind the Arizona Cardinals.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens tries to stop him (Gene J Puskar/AP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defence shut down Lamar Jackson as they beat the Baltimore Ravens in their AFC North showdown.

Chris Boswell kicked six field goals as the Steelers’ fifth straight win moved them to 8-2, topping the division ahead of the 7-4 Ravens.

The Green Bay Packers blocked a last play field goal to hold on to a 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Bears had started the better of the two teams, but Josh Jacobs’ 50th career rushing touchdown and Jordan Love’s score in the fourth put the visitors up before a blocked kick late on saw them protect the victory.

Jared Goff produced 412 passing yards as the Detroit Lions continued their dominance of NFC North with a convincing 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Rams inflict more misery on the struggling Patriots, winning 28-22 in New England.

The Minnesota Vikings made it four wins from four against AFC South teams when they downed the Tennessee Titans 23-13.

Sunday’s victory comes after wins against the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jaguars.

The Colts edged out the New York Jets 28-27 to help the Indianapolis franchise back to winning ways following successive losses. Anthony Richardson touched down late on to secure the victory.

Taysom Hill rushed three touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints rallied to a 35-14 win over the Cleveland Browns and Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns in the Miami Dolphins 34-19 triumph over the Raiders.