Elisabeth Terland and Celin Bizet score in Manchester United’s win at Leicester

Celin Bizet scored her maiden Manchester United goal to help them break their three-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Leicester in the Women’s Super League.

Sunday marked the conclusion of an historic weekend in the English women’s top flight, with matches taking place at the main stadia of the respective teams.

Three successive draws saw United in need of three points at the King Power Stadium, and they got them through strikes from Elisabeth Terland on the stroke of half-time and the Norway international in the second half.

Victory eases pressure on increasingly-scrutinised United boss Marc Skinner, drawing his fifth-placed side level on 15 points but having played one game fewer than Arsenal in fourth.

Everton hauled themselves off the bottom of the table after battling to a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the last WSL Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

A controversial penalty from Katja Snoeijs just before half-time proved enough to secure a first league victory for Brian Sorensen’s side, who moved up to ninth.

Liverpool, who had a first-half goal ruled out, felt they had done enough to at least get a point but were left frustrated as Toffees goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan produced a string of fine saves.

Everton, who had long been rooted to the relegation spot, now find themselves ninth, while the Reds sit fifth.

Crystal Palace, this season’s WSL newcomers, dropped to the bottom of the table after Ebony Salmon scored a stoppage-time stunner to secure Aston Villa a 3-2 victory.

It was also a first win of the campaign for Villa, who conceded a 30th-minute opener to My Cato.

Anna Patten cancelled it out 10 minutes later before Rachel Daly fired Villa into the lead for the first time, late on in the opening half.

Palace forward Annabel Blanchard thought she had done enough to earn a point when she drew the sides level in the 86th minute.

However, Salmon restored Villa’s lead with a brilliant strike in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to secure maximum points for the hosts.

The Eagles are level on five points with 10th-placed Leicester and West Ham in 11th, but have an inferior goal difference.