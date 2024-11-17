Adrien Rabiot bags brace as France beat Italy

Adrien Rabiot netted a brace as France dismantled Italy 3-1 in their Nations League match at San Siro.

Didier Deschamps’ side were also helped by a Guglielmo Vicario own goal in a convincing performance without skipper Kylian Mbappe.

Andrea Cambiaso pulled one back for the Italians.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Norway battered Kazakhstan 5-0.

The Manchester City striker’s goals were accompanied by strikes from Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa.

Interim boss Lee Carsley signed off in style as England capitalised on Liam Scales’ sending off in a 5-0 thrashing of the Republic of Ireland that sealed promotion back to the top tier.

Harry Kane scored from the spot after Scales received a second booking shortly after half-time, with Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and debutant Taylor Harwood-Bellis then scoring their first international goals.

In the other match in Group B, Greece beat Finland 2-0 courtesy of goals from Anastasios Bakasetas and Christos Tzolis to confirm their second-place finish.

Yarden Shua scored in the 86th minute as Israel stunned Belgium 1-0.

Adam Gnezda Cerin’s 81st-minute goal saw Slovenia hold Austria to a 1-1 draw after Romano Schmid’s opener.

Artur Miranyan’s 74th-minute effort helped Armenia to a 2-1 win over Latvia.

Bojan Miovski’s 63rd-minute winner saw North Macedonia win their sixth straight match with a 1-0 victory over Faroe Islands.