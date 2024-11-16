Tyrrell Hatton called a ‘terrible influence’ after foul-mouthed course rant

Tyrrell Hatton has been labelled a “terrible influence” after snapping a club and making foul-mouthed complaints about course conditions in round three of the DP World Tour Championship.

Hatton reacted angrily to missing a short birdie putt on the 11th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates, exclaiming clearly “F*** you, f****** s*** greens” and banging his putter down on the green.

The LIV Golf player then broke one of his wedges after missing the green with his approach to the par-five 14th, although he did chip in for birdie in a 71 which left him three off the lead shared by Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner.

Responding to the latest in a long line of displays of petulance from Hatton, veteran Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray said: “Oh no, no. It’s time for change I’m afraid.

“What a terrible influence on the next generation. I’m sorry to say it, I’m his biggest supporter as a golfer. But just have a look at this. Why? Why would you do that? We’ve all had our moments but he’s having too many of them.”

Co-commentator and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley agreed with Murray, adding: “I think we’re all on the same page with that.

“The embarrassment that he’s gonna have this week with the certain things that have gone on with him may well force and instigate change.

“Because this is a guy who has had a great run the last few weeks remember. He won the Dunhill, second last week (in Abi Dhabi), going strong again this week and it’s not like he’s having a bad time with his game.”