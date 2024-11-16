Steve Borthwick feels he still has RFU’s backing after England’s latest loss

England head coach Steve Borthwick is confident he has the backing of the Rugby Football Union despite presiding over a fifth successive defeat after South Africa triumphed 29-20 at Allianz Stadium.

Cheslin Kolbe’s 62nd-minute try placed the Springboks in a commanding position and even when replacement prop Gerhard Steenekamp was sent to the sin-bin England could not break through, making error after error in the final quarter.

It completes their worst sequence of results since 2018 and this year they have managed only four wins in 11 Tests.

England suffered another home defeat (Mike Egerton/PA)

With New Zealand and Australia already storming Twickenham this month, it is the first time they have lost three in a row at home since 2006.

Borthwick’s win rate has now dipped below 50 per cent and he is under growing pressure

When asked if he has been given guarantees over his position by the RFU, he replied: “I’m not going to be talking about private conversations here. What’s actually more important is the feeling I get.

“The feeling I get from the RFU is one of absolute support and absolute belief that this team is going in the right direction.

“I feel the frustration of the players, the disappointment of the supporters. Whilst there’s much to be proud of and positive about, we want to win games.

Cheslin Kolbe scores South Africa’s game-clinching try (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to win the games but not converted those positions. These are challenging days right now and it’s painful.

“We will work through this and we will ensure that we are a better team coming out of it.

“I’m very confident that we are on the right path and I’m very confident that I’m working with a great group of coaches and players.

“We want things to happen now. It’s not happened now. We aim to put in a better performance against Japan when we’re back here next Sunday.”

South Africa were too good for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

For a fifth successive match England established a final-quarter lead only to see victory slip from their fingertips.

“We’re playing against very good teams. You have to credit them and it’s important to recognise just how good South Africa are,” Borthwick said.

“South Africa are double world champions and the consistency and experience they have within their team means you have to be on the money every second of the Test.

“There were just small moments from us, small lapses, that in the magnitude of the game end up being hugely significant.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus hailed the performance of dancing wing Kolbe, who ran in two tries.

“Cheslin is a special player but it doesn’t go to his head. There isn’t a title he hasn’t won but he’s always stayed grounded,” Erasmus said.

“One can’t praise him enough. It’s not just the glamorous things he does, it’s the off the ball stuff as well.

“The score didn’t reflect how close the game was. It was competitive as hell.”