Mike Tyson keeps window open for future in-ring appearances

Mike Tyson said he does not think his unanimous defeat against Jake Paul in Texas on Friday would be his last appearance in a boxing ring.

The eight-round fight, which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and was streamed on Netflix, was scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

It was Tyson’s first fight in 19 years, but speaking to Netflix after the bout, the 58-year-old left the window open for future fights.

Asked if it was the last time he would be seen in a ring, Tyson said: “I don’t know. It depends on the situation.

“I don’t think so.”

When asked who a future opponent could be, Tyson pointed out Paul’s brother Logan in the crowd.

The former world heavyweight champion also said he was “absolutely happy” with his performance.

“I knew (Paul) was a good fighter,” Tyson said.

“I didn’t prove nothing to anyone, just myself.

“I’m not one of these guys who goes out to please the world, I’m just happy with what I can do.”

Meanwhile, Paul used his post-match comments to pay tribute to his opponent.

“Mike Tyson, this is such an honour,” he said.

“He’s the greatest to ever do it.

“He is an icon. It was an honour to fight him.

“He was exactly what I thought he would be.”

The highly anticipated fight did not live up to its lofty expectations, with a visibly weary Tyson struggling to keep pace with Paul for much of the bout.