Katie Taylor wins rematch with Amanda Serrano via unanimous decision in Texas

Ireland’s Katie Taylor defended her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Serrano in Texas.

Taylor got the better of her Puerto Rican opponent in their first clash in 2022, and history repeated itself at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Friday after the judges scored the bout 95-94 in her favour.

Both fighters traded jabs to start the fight before Taylor landed a heavy counter punch midway through the opening round.

Serrano recovered quickly and connected with a vicious counter of her own as the bell rang.

The pace quickened in the second round as Taylor began to get the better of some heavy exchanges between the two.

Serrano advanced throughout the third round, repeatedly backing Taylor into the ropes but the Irishwoman’s veteran defence enabled her to land multiple shots from underneath and keep the pressure on her Puerto Rican opponent.

Both women connected with heavy hits throughout the fourth round, Serrano receiving a bad cut on her forehead after an accidental headbutt.

The wound got worse over the following round, with the referee stepping in to pause the action in the sixth round so the ringside doctor could investigate.

After the bout received the ok to continue, the seventh round saw non-stop action as both women were rocked by heavy blows, but neither looked like giving an inch.

Serrano connected with a series of vicious jabs early in the eighth before Taylor received a warning for leading with the head.

Taylor responded by landing a series of blows of her own but was deducted a point after receiving further warnings from the referee.

The ninth round saw heavy strikes continue to land from both fighters, but Serrano appeared to be hampered by the cut above her eye as she missed wildly with a few big punches.

Both women swung for the fences in the final round, each connecting with a pivotal few big strikes before the clock expired with Taylor pressuring Serrano in the corner.

Taylor and Serrano embraced each other after the bell, but the heavily pro-Serrano crowd voiced their displeasure as the result was announced.