England beaten in T20 thriller as West Indies pull off record chase on home soil

Evin Lewis and Shai Hope helped the West Indies record their highest successful T20 chase in the Caribbean as England’s hopes of a series clean sweep were dashed in a heavy-scoring affair.

Leading 3-0 in the five-match series, England piled up an imposing 218 for five with Phil Salt’s 55 off 35 balls and Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten 62 off 32 deliveries topping and tailing the innings in St Lucia.

But the Windies sealed a five-wicket win largely thanks to an astonishing 136-run stand in nine overs between Lewis and Hope – even if both openers and Nicholas Pooran departed in the space of three balls.